Leon Bridges Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Little Dragon

Leon Bridges has announced an upcoming tour with Little Dragon in support of his Grammy-nominated debut album Coming Home, his Grammy-winning album, Good Thing, and his Grammy-nominated album Gold Diggers Sound. This will serve as the artist’s first-ever headlining amphitheater and arena tour.

The Boundless Tour will begin March 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and conclude on September 8 in Santa Barbara, California. Most notably, Bridges will make stops in Los Angeles on July 30, and New York on August 18.

“Live performance has always been a constant in my life, from the early days of my debut album Coming Home to all of the global festivals and the more recent Gold-Diggers Sound album where I returned to the very same clubs where I started my career,” Bridges said. “I feel the most alive on stage and cannot wait to bring all of my music into these bigger venues and celebrate with my fans. We are going to put on a truly unforgettable show.”

Ticket presale will begin February 22 at 10 a.m. while general on-sale will begin February 25 at 10 a.m. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges‘ collaboration – Texas Moon – will be released February 18. His tour dates can be viewed below.

LEON BRIDGES THE BOUNDLESS TOUR DATES (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

3/5/22 M3F Festival Phoenix, AZ

4/29/22 Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK +

4/30/22 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO +

5/2/22 The Sylvee Madison, WI +

5/3/22 Saint Louis Music Park St. Louis, MO +

5/4/22 Murat Theatre Indianapolis, IN +

5/6/22 ICON Cincinnati, OH +

5/7/22 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI +

5/8/22 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH +

5/10/22 Altria Theater Richmond, VA +

5/11/22 Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA +

5/13/22 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN +

5/14/22 The Louisville Palace Theater Louisville, KY +

5/16/22 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC +

5/17/22 Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Wilmington, NC +

5/18/22 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC +

5/19/22 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, FL +

5/21/22 Hangout Music Festival Gulf Shores, AL



6/10/22 Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, NL

6/12/22 Syd For Solen Copenhagen, DK

6/13/22 Annexet Stockholm, SE #

6/14/22 Sentrum Scene Oslo, NO #

6/17/22 O2 Apollo Manchester, UK #

6/18/22 O2 Academy Birmingham, UK #

6/19/22 O2 Academy Bristol, UK #

6/21/22 Eventim Apollo London, UK #

6/22/22 Eventim Apollo London, UK #

6/23/22 Brighton Dome Brighton, UK #

6/26/22 The Helix Dublin, IE #

6/27/22 Usher Hall Edinburgh, UK #

6/30/22 Olympia Paris, FR #

7/2/22 Rock Werchter Werchter, BE #

7/4/22 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, DE #

7/5/22 Tempodrom Berlin, DE #

7/6/22 Tonhalle Munich, DE #

7/8/22 Espai Port – Porta Ferrada Season Festival Cataluna, ES

7/9/22 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, ES

7/10/22 Auditorio Mar De Vigo Vigo, Pontevedra, ES #

7/12/22 Coliseu do Porto Porto, PT #

7/14/22 Super Bock Super Rock Lisbon, PT



7/29/22 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV *

7/30/22 The Forum Los Angeles, CA *

7/31/22 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA *

8/3/22 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX *

8/4/22 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX *

8/6/22 Moody Center Austin, TX *

8/8/22 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA *

8/10/22 The Anthem Washington, DC *

8/13/22 Skyline Stage at The Mann Philadelphia, PA *

8/14/22 Thompson‘s Point Portland, ME *

8/16/22 Roadrunner Boston, MA *

8/18/22 Forest Hills Stadium New York, NY *

8/20/22 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON *

8/21/22 KEMBA LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater Columbus, OH

8/22/22 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI *

8/24/22 Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago, IL *

8/25/22 The Armory Minneapolis, MN *

8/29/22 Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center Portland, OR *

8/30/22 Marymoor Park Seattle, WA *

9/2/22 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Aspen, CO

9/4/22 Oxbow RiverStage Napa, CA *

9/7/22 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA *

9/8/22 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA *



*with Little Dragon

+ with Chiiild (previously announced)

# with Kirby (previously announced)