Leon Bridges Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Little Dragon

February 17th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Leon Bridges has announced an upcoming tour with Little Dragon in support of his Grammy-nominated debut album Coming Home, his Grammy-winning album, Good Thing, and his Grammy-nominated album Gold Diggers Sound. This will serve as the artist’s first-ever headlining amphitheater and arena tour.

The Boundless Tour will begin March 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and conclude on September 8 in Santa Barbara, California. Most notably, Bridges will make stops in Los Angeles on July 30, and New York on August 18.

“Live performance has always been a constant in my life, from the early days of my debut album Coming Home to all of the global festivals and the more recent Gold-Diggers Sound album where I returned to the very same clubs where I started my career,” Bridges said. “I feel the most alive on stage and cannot wait to bring all of my music into these bigger venues and celebrate with my fans. We are going to put on a truly unforgettable show.”

Ticket presale will begin February 22 at 10 a.m. while general on-sale will begin February 25 at 10 a.m. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges‘ collaboration – Texas Moon – will be released February 18. His tour dates can be viewed below.

LEON BRIDGES THE BOUNDLESS TOUR DATES (NEW DATES IN BOLD)3/5/22              M3F Festival                                                               Phoenix, AZ    4/29/22            Tulsa Theater                                                             Tulsa, OK +4/30/22            Uptown Theater                                                          Kansas City, MO +5/2/22              The Sylvee                                                                  Madison, WI +5/3/22              Saint Louis Music Park                                               St. Louis, MO +5/4/22              Murat Theatre                                                             Indianapolis, IN +5/6/22              ICON                                                                           Cincinnati, OH +5/7/22              Michigan Theater                                                        Ann Arbor, MI +5/8/22              Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica                                         Cleveland, OH +5/10/22            Altria Theater                                                              Richmond, VA +5/11/22            Ting Pavilion                                                               Charlottesville, VA +5/13/22            Ascend Amphitheater                                                 Nashville, TN +5/14/22            The Louisville Palace Theater                                    Louisville, KY +5/16/22            Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre               Charlotte, NC +5/17/22            Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park                 Wilmington, NC +5/18/22            Rabbit Rabbit                                                              Asheville, NC +5/19/22            St. Augustine Amphitheatre                                       St Augustine, FL +5/21/22            Hangout Music Festival                                              Gulf Shores, AL           6/10/22            Best Kept Secret                                                         Hilvarenbeek, NL        6/12/22            Syd For Solen                                                             Copenhagen, DK        6/13/22            Annexet                                                                       Stockholm, SE #6/14/22            Sentrum Scene                                                           Oslo, NO #                  6/17/22            O2 Apollo                                                                    Manchester, UK #6/18/22            O2 Academy                                                               Birmingham, UK #6/19/22            O2 Academy                                                               Bristol, UK #6/21/22            Eventim Apollo                                                            London, UK #6/22/22            Eventim Apollo                                                            London, UK #6/23/22            Brighton Dome                                                            Brighton, UK #6/26/22            The Helix                                                                     Dublin, IE #6/27/22            Usher Hall                                                                   Edinburgh, UK #6/30/22            Olympia                                                                       Paris, FR #7/2/22              Rock Werchter                                                            Werchter, BE #7/4/22              Carlswerk Victoria                                                      Cologne, DE #7/5/22              Tempodrom                                                                Berlin, DE #7/6/22              Tonhalle                                                                      Munich, DE #7/8/22              Espai Port – Porta Ferrada Season Festival              Cataluna, ES  7/9/22              Mad Cool Festival                                                      Madrid, ES      7/10/22            Auditorio Mar De Vigo                                                Vigo, Pontevedra, ES #7/12/22            Coliseu do Porto                                                         Porto, PT #7/14/22            Super Bock Super Rock                                             Lisbon, PT 7/29/22            The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas                Las Vegas, NV *7/30/22            The Forum                                                                 Los Angeles, CA *7/31/22            The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park                               San Diego, CA *8/3/22              White Oak Music Hall                                               Houston, TX *8/4/22              The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory                    Dallas, TX *8/6/22              Moody Center                                                            Austin, TX *8/8/22              Fox Theatre                                                               Atlanta, GA *8/10/22            The Anthem                                                               Washington, DC *8/13/22            Skyline Stage at The Mann                                      Philadelphia, PA *8/14/22            Thompson‘s Point                                                    Portland, ME *8/16/22            Roadrunner                                                               Boston, MA *8/18/22            Forest Hills Stadium                                                 New York, NY *8/20/22            Scotiabank Arena                                                     Toronto, ON *8/21/22            KEMBA LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater                  Columbus, OH8/22/22            Masonic Temple Theatre                                         Detroit, MI *8/24/22            Credit Union 1 Arena                                                Chicago, IL *8/25/22            The Armory                                                               Minneapolis, MN *8/29/22            Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center                   Portland, OR *8/30/22            Marymoor Park                                                         Seattle, WA *9/2/22              Jazz Aspen Snowmass                                            Aspen, CO     9/4/22              Oxbow RiverStage                                                    Napa, CA *9/7/22              The Greek Theatre                                                    Berkeley, CA *9/8/22              Santa Barbara Bowl                                                 Santa Barbara, CA * *with Little Dragon+ with Chiiild (previously announced)# with Kirby (previously announced)

