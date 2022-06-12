Living Wreckage Featuring Anthrax and Shadows Fall Members Unveil New Song And Video “Endless War”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 12th, 2022 - 11:45 AM

Metal supergroup Living Wreckage has shared their new single, “Endless War”, and its music video this week. Based on a report from Blabbermouth, the new single comes from the group’s upcoming, self-titled album that is set to release on September 23 via M-Theory Audio. The album will be released digitally, on CD and on limited-edition colored vinyl.

The new metal supergroup formed last year with members of heavy metal’s heavy-hitting bands. The band consists of Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), Matt LeBreton (Downpour), Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall and Act of Defiance), Jon Donais (Anthrax and Shadows Fall) and Jon Morency (Let Us Prey). Aside from the supergroup, the band members are certainly staying busy. Anthrax members have an upcoming summer tour, Shadows held a reunion concert last year, as well as Living Wreckage’s upcoming album release.

In September 2021, they release a 3-song EP, titled One Foot In The Grave, which sold out quickly. The band is already proving to be a powerhouse and chose to share “Endless War” to give the fans more. Starting off with images of skulls and bones and a chess board, Gard sings, “No more lies/ I hope you’re satisfied/ No more pain/ I know I will survive/ No more fear/ I will stand on my own.” On the topic of the single (produced by Pete Ruche (Revocation and Falling in Reverse)), bassist Matt Bachand says, “With ‘Endless War’, we wanted to do a straight-forward thrasher. This song shows the more aggressive side of what we do as opposed to the previous releases of ‘One Foot In The Grave’ and ‘Breaking Point’, which showcase a more melodic side to the band. As our influences are so varied, there is a little something for everyone on the upcoming full-length album.” Check out the new single here.