Fitz And The Tantrums Share Catchy New Song And Video “Sway”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 12th, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Indie pop and neo-soul band Fitz and the Tantrums are ready to usher in the summer with their new single and music video “Sway” via Elektra Records. “Sway” is the group’s first new music in three years since their 2019 album All the Feels.

Directed by Taylor Kelly, the music video is filmed at a classic diner with pops of pink and green that screams summertime fun in Los Angeles. While Fitz calls out to the “summer lovers”, the upbeat tune is accompanied by a dancefloor-ready bass line, which brings the video’s dancers together for some simple, but fun choreography. Regarding the new single, Fitz says, “Since the beginning, we’ve always set out to get people up on their feet, smiling and dancing when they hear our music. ‘Sway’ felt like it had that special sauce when we were making it in the studio, and we’re already seeing the song work its magic when we play it lice. We’re so excited to share it as our first single in years. So, to all you summer loves…this one is for you!”

Their new single is also setting the stage for their new music and performances to come later this year. This summer, on June 1 the band will be co-headlining a summer tour with St. Paul and The Broken Bones. In April, they announced that they added an extra leg to the tour and will be co-headlining with Andy Grammar for “The Wrong Party Tour” beginning in Key West, FL on July 29.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela