Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring St. Paul And The Broken Bones

January 18th, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Fitz and The Tantrums have just announced their Summer 2022 Co headlining tour with St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The shows will kick off on June 1 and will finish before the month is over, which gives fans very little time to reach and plan ahead. The shows will also feature the Seratones and Devon Gilfillian on selected legs of the tour. The pre-sale begins tomorrow, and the general sale begins on Friday. Click here for more information. Fitz, the frontman of the band states,  “We’re so excited to hit the road again. More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can’t wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you.” This tour will be good news since the Band’s latest release, All The Feels, was 2019 and then the pandemic occurred. Hopefully the band will have some new material to present to the fans along with the music that already gained the fan’s love. See the tour dates below

TOUR DATES

Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Support from Seratones (June 1– 12) and Devon Gilfilian (June 14 – 25)

June 1                Asheville, NC
June 3                Nashville, TN
June 4                Wilmington, NC
June 5                Doswell, VA
June 7                Shelburne, VT
June 8                Portland, ME
June 10              New Haven, CT
June 11              Asbury Park, NJ
June 12              Bethlehem, PA
June 14              Canandaigua, NY
June 15              Cleveland, OH
June 17              Kettering, OH
June 18              Indianapolis, IN
June 21              Kansas City, MO
June 23              Rogers, AR
June 24              Des Moines, IA
June 25              Council Bluffs, IA

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

