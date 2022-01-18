Fitz And The Tantrums Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates Featuring St. Paul And The Broken Bones

Home News Jamie Reddy January 18th, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Fitz and The Tantrums have just announced their Summer 2022 Co headlining tour with St. Paul and The Broken Bones. The shows will kick off on June 1 and will finish before the month is over, which gives fans very little time to reach and plan ahead. The shows will also feature the Seratones and Devon Gilfillian on selected legs of the tour. The pre-sale begins tomorrow, and the general sale begins on Friday. Click here for more information. Fitz, the frontman of the band states, “We’re so excited to hit the road again. More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can’t wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you.” This tour will be good news since the Band’s latest release, All The Feels, was 2019 and then the pandemic occurred. Hopefully the band will have some new material to present to the fans along with the music that already gained the fan’s love. See the tour dates below

TOUR DATES

Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Support from Seratones (June 1– 12) and Devon Gilfilian (June 14 – 25)

June 1 Asheville, NC

June 3 Nashville, TN

June 4 Wilmington, NC

June 5 Doswell, VA

June 7 Shelburne, VT

June 8 Portland, ME

June 10 New Haven, CT

June 11 Asbury Park, NJ

June 12 Bethlehem, PA

June 14 Canandaigua, NY

June 15 Cleveland, OH

June 17 Kettering, OH

June 18 Indianapolis, IN

June 21 Kansas City, MO

June 23 Rogers, AR

June 24 Des Moines, IA

June 25 Council Bluffs, IA

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara