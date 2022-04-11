Fitz And The Tantrums & Andy Grammer Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 7:21 PM

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced additional touring dates for this upcoming summer. The dates will be co-headlined by Andy Grammer, and will take place from July 29 in Key West, Florida.

The tour will officially begin on June 1 in Asheville with co-headliners St. Paul and the Broken Bones before concluding the first leg on June 25 in Council Bluffs Iowa. They will travel through cities like Nashville, Doswell, Portland, New Haven, bethlehem, Cleveland, Kettering, Kansas Cities, Des Moines and more.

The second leg of the tour will feature co-headliner Grammar beginning July 29 in Key West. The group will travel through Orlando, Tampa, Vienna, New York, Boston, Aurora, St. Louis, Nampa, Bonner, Saratoga and other cities along the way before making it to Los Angeles on August 27.

Support on the first leg of the tour will come from Seratones, while the second leg will feature Devon Gilfilian.

Fitz and the Tantrums released their 2019 hit album ALL THE FEELS, which feature the top 10 track “I Just Wanna Shine.” It was performed on television shows like Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Live with kelly and Ryan and Good Morning America. Under the moniker FITZ, the Fitz and the Tantrum frontman unveiled his first solo album HEAD UP HIGH in 2021.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela