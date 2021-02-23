Flogging Molly Announces St. Patrick’s Day Live Stream from Dublin

Home News Adam Benavides February 23rd, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Iconic Irish rockers Flogging Molly have announced a new live stream concert to broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day next month from the capital city of the band’s home country – Dublin, Ireland. Sponsored by Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the concert will be live streamed from Dublin’s famous Whelan’s Irish Pub via floggingmollylive.com.

The band also released a trailer for the upcoming event, which will begin at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST. The trailer features live footage of the band’s famously raucous concerts, complete with panorama views of the audience and the band onstage. The clip is sure to get the group’s diehard fanbase even more excited for the festivities next month.

Discussing the event, Flogging Molly frontman Dave King says, “In any house, even in the darkest of times, there’s always a room, a room for celebration. In over twenty years together, this is our first ever show from the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day. Welcome to Ireland. Let’s celebrate! From our family to yours, Sláinte!”

According to a press release, early bird tickets for the live stream are on sale now on the band’s website and will be available through Friday, March 12 at midnight EST. The band is also offering “various exclusive streaming bundles” that include a t-shirt, limited edition poster, Lucky Bag, virtual meet & greet with the band, and access to a stripped-down acoustic set of fan favorites and Irish traditional songs. Tickets begin at $15 per household and purchasers will be able to stream the entire show through 12 am ET on Sunday, March 21. Additionally, the group announced a portion of the ticket sales will go directly to Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Crew Fund, which supports road crew members grounded and out of work during the global pandemic.

Leading up to the event, Bushmills®–the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery–is giving fans the opportunity to partake in their “First Whiskey” program. The press release reads, “As a friendly Irish gesture ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, whiskey lovers 21+ across the U.S. can safely order a Bushmills Irish Whiskey® to-go from their neighborhood pub and the beloved Irish whiskey will cover the cost, through Thursday, March 18.” Full terms and conditions apply, and fans can get more details on the Rebate Program online.

Flogging Molly has been a live, Irish and celebratory rock staple for decades. The group consists of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).