Flogging Molly & The Interrupters Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

March 18th, 2022

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly and ska punk band The Interrupters have announced a tour for Summer 2022 co-headlined by both bands. Joining the two headliners will be psychobilly band Tiger army and British reggae punk band The Skints. Tickets for the tour have been made available March 18, and can be bought through The Interrupters’s website.

Flogging Molly guitarist and singer Dave King announced the news of the upcoming tour in a statement, explaining “We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!” The Interrupters echoed the same sentiment, announcing “We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints! We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!”

The upcoming tour will cover areas all over the United States, starting with a June 7 show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Areas covered by the tour include Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Pittsburg, New York City, Boston, Seattle and a long list of others. The tour will run through most of June, the first three days of July, and through much of September, closing with a September 29 show in Paso Robles, California. See the full list of shows below.

Tour Dates

6/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

6/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/14 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

6/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

6/17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

6/18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook

6/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

6/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

6/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

6/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

6/30 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

7/1 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

7/2 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

7/3 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

9/9 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

9/10 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

9/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors – The Lot

9/13 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

9/16 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

9/17 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

9/21 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

The upcoming tour follows not long after Flogging Molly’s ongoing Spring 2022 tour, scheduled to conclude on March 26.

