Jack White Shares Hypnotic New Single “Hi-De-Ho” Featuring Q-Tip; Unveils “Queen Of The Bees” From Second Album This Year

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer Jack White has released his newest single, “Hi-De-Ho,” for his upcoming album, Fear of the Dawn, which will launch April 8. He also released a single for another album, titled Entering Heaven Alive, which is currently set for release on July 22.

“Hi-De-Ho,” featuring Q-Tip, is a mesmerizing track that leaves little up to the imagination. There’s evidently a bit of something for everyone in this blistering song. Meanwhile, “Queen of the Bees,” off the upcoming Entering Heaven Alive album, introduces more of a jazzy, consistent and calming love song.

“I’m a fly on the wall and you’re the queen of the bees,” White sings.

White also unveiled dates for his tour, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, which will travel around North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. It will begin April 8 in Detroit, Michigan, and conclude August 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The tour will make stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Tulsa, El Paso, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Reno, Vancouver, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, and more.

In the meantime, White has two albums set for release via Third Man Records, one on April 8, and the other on July 22. Both track lists can be viewed below.

Fear of the Dawn

1. Taking Me Back

2. Fear of the Dawn

3. The White Raven

4. Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)

5. Eosophobia

6. Into the Twilight

7. Dusk

8. What’s the Trick?

9. That Was Then, This is Now

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive

1. A Tip from You to Me

2. All Along the Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded with my Love

6. Queen of the Bees

7. A Tree on Fire from Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan