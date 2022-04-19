Jack White Debuts Energetic New Video For “What’s The Trick”

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 5:22 PM

American singer-songwriter Jack White released the official music video for his song “What’s The Trick” as a Facebook exclusive on April 19, 2022. The video, directed by Jason Lester, features White and his band jamming out in a dimly lit studio setting overlayed by a mysterious blue that matches his current hair color.

One lyric in the song asks the listener, “If I die tomorrow, what did I do today?” Set within the framework of a nighttime radio show with on-air host Gina Mack, the sections within the song that do not include guitar give light to brief cutaways that answer this question, people living and enjoying the nightlife in the city however they see fit.

White experiments with different guitar sounds towards the end of the song as the lyrics contemplate “What’s the trick to making my love stick?” The guitar experimentation and punchy, segmented vocal lines of “What’s The Trick” hold a rebellious feel comparable to Rage Against the Machine.

Consequence Sound reported that White’s first 2022 album release Fear of Dawn debuted at No. 4 on the billboard 200 charts. White is set to release his second album of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, on July 22, 2022.

A native of Detroit, MI, White recently performed a well received bluesy version of the National Anthem at opening day for the Detroit Tigers. He also kicked off his pandemic themed “Supply Chain Issues” tour with back to back shows in his hometown at the Masonic Temple Theatre. Tour dates will run through August 29, 2022 and include stops in the US, Canada, UK, The Netherlands, Germany and France. White is slated to headline the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY in September of this year.

Check out the video for “What’s The Trick” here: https://www.facebook.com/jackwhite/videos/958919858133452/.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat