The Dresden Dolls to Premiere Concert Film The Dresden Dolls Return to Paradise on Halloween

Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione, members of The Dresden Dolls, are celebrating their 20th anniversary by showing a never-before-seen concert film, The Dresden Dolls Return To Paradise, this Halloween. The concert film was shot on November 6, 2017 which was during their three-night-stand at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club. The infamous club was at the time celebrating their 40th anniversary concert season.

The duo, who met on October 31, 2000, were planning on going on a huge comeback world-wide tour this year. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the band was not able to follow through with their concert tour plans. Instead, fans will be able to celebrate their anniversary with them by watching the never-before-seen film.

“We are kinda sad. As you may have heard, the Dresden Dolls were plotting a MAGNIFICENT world-wide comeback tour and album centered around our 20th anniversary, which is coming up on October 31, 2020. Yes…we met on Halloween night 20 years ago,” said Palmer and Viglione according to a press release. The members claim that they have been holding on to this footage “like gold” but felt it was the most appropriate way to let fans enjoy the anniversary of the group as best as possible during these times.

The Dresden Dolls Return To Paradise is available now for pre-order on Vimeo. The pre-order costs $15 and allows you to stream and download the film starting on Halloween night.

As another way to stay engaged with fans, Palmer recently opted to start making Cameo videos to help raise money in support of the Biden/Harris campaign. Palmer has been charging $250 per video but states that all money earned from that will go straight to the campaign.

While the current pandemic has put a wrench in their 2020 plans, The Dresden Dolls haven’t given up on making new music. The iconic punk duo gave hope to fans earlier this year that new music would be coming soon. However, Palmer took to social media back in August to state that they couldn’t reunite for a new album as planned but instead made a muppets cover for fans to enjoy.

