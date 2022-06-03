Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World For July 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song And Video “Punk Rock Loser”

Fans of post-punk band Viagra Boys were spoiled this week after the band released their latest single “Punk Rock Loser”, accompanied by an elaborately crafted music video featuring lead singer Sebastian Murphy. Viagra Boys are known for their eccentric, offbeat music and entertaining live shows, and “Punk Rock Loser” is sure to be a mosh-worthy crowd favorite.
This release followed the announcement of a new album and the conclusion of a sold-out tour that included a viral Coachella performance that received some of the best reviews of the event. Though still fresh off the tour bus, Viagra Boys has also already announced tour dates for their next tour, which is slated to run from September 29 to Halloween, with two dozen stops, including shows in Oakland, Denver, Nashville, Brooklyn, New Orleans, and Dallas, as well as several cities in the EU. If the upcoming album Cave World is anything like Welfare Jazz, it is sure to be another amazing record.
The song is a high-energy punk anthem, with Murphy’s signature snarky lyrics and catchy melodies. The video, which is directed by SNASK, a creative agency based out of the band’s hometown of Stockholm, shows Murphy confidently waltzing about a town during the Wild West, boasting about not being “your average loser”, claiming to to be a “savage” and “really cool”, all the while engaging in various shenanigan, shooting his gun in the air, kicking up sand, and dancing past bulky, much more physically imposing cowboys. Murphy then gets drunk in a saloon, shakes off a bottle the bartender breaks on his head, and eventually hits the street, where he finds himself in a stand-off with the aforementioned cowboy. The video then ends in the lot square dancing and lifting Murphy in the air. You can check it out below.
The post-punk genre is filled with a lot of great bands, but Viagra Boys always manage to stand out from the rest with their unique sound and entertaining live shows, which is why the addition of Shame to their upcoming tour is so exciting. Fans can expect an incredible show when these two bands come together, so be sure to catch them on tour this fall. You can check out the tour dates below.
Viagra Boys’ 2022 Tour Dates:
United States:
9/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
9/27 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish
9/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
10/4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
10/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
10/7 – Boulder, CO @ Fox
10/8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
10/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
10/17 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
10/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theater
10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Venue TBD
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
EU:
12/07/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/08/22 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
12/10/22 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
12/11/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/12/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
12/14/22 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
12/15/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
01/20/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
01/21/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
01/23/23 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
01/24/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
01/25/23 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
01/28/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/29/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/30/23 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
03/31/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
Cave World Tracklist:
01. Baby Criminal
02. Cave Hole
03. Troglodyte
04. Punk Rock Loser
05. Creepy Crawlers
06. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
07. Globe Earth
08. Ain’t No Thief
09. Big Boy
10. ADD
11. Human Error
12. Return to Monke