Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World For July 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song And Video “Punk Rock Loser”

Fans of post-punk band Viagra Boys were spoiled this week after the band released their latest single “Punk Rock Loser”, accompanied by an elaborately crafted music video featuring lead singer Sebastian Murphy. Viagra Boys are known for their eccentric, offbeat music and entertaining live shows, and “Punk Rock Loser” is sure to be a mosh-worthy crowd favorite.

This release followed the announcement of a new album and the conclusion of a sold-out tour that included a viral Coachella performance that received some of the best reviews of the event. Though still fresh off the tour bus, Viagra Boys has also already announced tour dates for their next tour, which is slated to run from September 29 to Halloween, with two dozen stops, including shows in Oakland, Denver, Nashville, Brooklyn, New Orleans, and Dallas, as well as several cities in the EU. If the upcoming album Cave World is anything like Welfare Jazz, it is sure to be another amazing record.

The song is a high-energy punk anthem, with Murphy’s signature snarky lyrics and catchy melodies. The video, which is directed by SNASK, a creative agency based out of the band’s hometown of Stockholm, shows Murphy confidently waltzing about a town during the Wild West, boasting about not being “your average loser”, claiming to to be a “savage” and “really cool”, all the while engaging in various shenanigan, shooting his gun in the air, kicking up sand, and dancing past bulky, much more physically imposing cowboys. Murphy then gets drunk in a saloon, shakes off a bottle the bartender breaks on his head, and eventually hits the street, where he finds himself in a stand-off with the aforementioned cowboy. The video then ends in the lot square dancing and lifting Murphy in the air. You can check it out below.

The post-punk genre is filled with a lot of great bands, but Viagra Boys always manage to stand out from the rest with their unique sound and entertaining live shows, which is why the addition of Shame to their upcoming tour is so exciting. Fans can expect an incredible show when these two bands come together, so be sure to catch them on tour this fall. You can check out the tour dates below.

Viagra Boys’ 2022 Tour Dates:

United States:

9/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

9/27 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

9/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

10/4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

10/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/7 – Boulder, CO @ Fox

10/8 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

10/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

10/17 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

10/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theater

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Venue TBD

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

EU:

12/07/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/08/22 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

12/10/22 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

12/11/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/12/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

12/14/22 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

12/15/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

01/20/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

01/21/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

01/23/23 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

01/24/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

01/25/23 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

01/28/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/29/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/30/23 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

03/31/23 – Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Cave World Tracklist:

01. Baby Criminal

02. Cave Hole

03. Troglodyte

04. Punk Rock Loser

05. Creepy Crawlers

06. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis

07. Globe Earth

08. Ain’t No Thief

09. Big Boy

10. ADD

11. Human Error

12. Return to Monke