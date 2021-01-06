shame Shares Archival Footage-Based Video for “Nigel Hitter”

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

The alternative rock outfit shame have shared a new music video for “Nigel Hitter,” a new song featured on their studio album Drunk Tank Pink, which will be released on January 15 via Dead Oceans. The track is accompanied by a new music video, which was directed by Maxim Kelly.

“Nigel Hitter” is show like a vintage 1950s news documentary, showing a number of babies who are subjected to different psychological experiments. These experiments are framed in a comedic manner, matching the garage rock style of the song, with its catchy chords, punk styled vocals from Charlie Steen and bluesy vibe all around.

“The song is at the heart of what Drunk Tank Pink is about,” Steen explained in a press release. “After we finished touring I was left with a lot of silence as I stumbled around trying to figure out the daily routine. On top of that, I was confronting my subconscious at night through a series of intense dreams which left me in a daze during the day. ‘Nigel Hitter’ feels like a cathartic expression of that period.”

This latest single follows previously released songs “Water In The Well,” “Snow Day” and “Alphabet,” which will also be included on Drunk Tank Pink. This record was produced by James Ford, who is best known as a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, in addition to his production work with Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Florence and the Machine, Depeche Mode, Haim, Gorillaz and Jessie Ware. This will also be shame’s second album, following Songs of Praise.