Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Releases Beautiful New Single “Go Your Way”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have their single “Go Your Way” off the Raise the Roof album. The song was written by Anne Briggs and performed by the duo in a soft melodic way with hints of country in the soft guitar. The audio can be found below.
The full lyrics to the song can be found below:
Drawing water from the well
Spilling over on the grass
Walking home, my heart is filled with pain
Woe is meGo your way, my love
Go your way, my love
As I wander through the trees
Picking off the windy leaves
Thinking where you may be sleeping now
I wanna die
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
As I sit mending your clothes
That you will never ever wear
Cooking daily for you, I do prepare
But woe is me
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Is there war in some far land?
And have you gone to lend your hand?
And do you lie, broken and die in mound?
I wanna die
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Drawing water from the well
Spilling over on the grass
Walking home, my heart is filled with pain
Woe is me
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
Go your way, my love
