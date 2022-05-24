Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Releases Beautiful New Single “Go Your Way”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 24th, 2022 - 8:54 PM

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have their single “Go Your Way” off the Raise the Roof album. The song was written by Anne Briggs and performed by the duo in a soft melodic way with hints of country in the soft guitar. The audio can be found below.

The full lyrics to the song can be found below:

Drawing water from the well

Spilling over on the grass

Walking home, my heart is filled with pain

Woe is meGo your way, my love

Go your way, my love

As I wander through the trees

Picking off the windy leaves

Thinking where you may be sleeping now

I wanna die

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

As I sit mending your clothes

That you will never ever wear

Cooking daily for you, I do prepare

But woe is me

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Is there war in some far land?

And have you gone to lend your hand?

And do you lie, broken and die in mound?

I wanna die

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Drawing water from the well

Spilling over on the grass

Walking home, my heart is filled with pain

Woe is me

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

Go your way, my love

