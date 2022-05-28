Beach Rats Announce Debut Album Rat Beat For July 2022 Release, Share New Track “Heavy Conversation”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 28th, 2022 - 3:28 PM

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the punk-rock supergroup Beach Rats, consisting of Bad Religion’s Brian Baker on guitar, Lifetime’s Ari Katz on vocals, Danny Windas on drums and Bouncing Souls’ Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, have released a new track titled “Heavy Conversation.” The new track comes off of the band’s recently announced debut album, Rat Beat, set to release on July 17 through Epitaph Records.

“Heavy Conversation” is the second single that Beach Rats have released off of the band’s upcoming project, following the release of the album’s title track. Like the title track, “Heavy Conversation” is a short but highly energetic and thrilling display of pure punk rock. Coming from a band consisting of highly prolific punk musicians, “Heavy Conversation” is a powerful display of Beach Rats willingness to delve into the classic punk sound, being likened to much of the early punk style that Brian Baker especially is known for.

Of the two lead singles, “Heavy Conversation” is the more melodic track, beginning and ending with a sweet but powerful riff, but with the middle of the track being filled with a more speedy and intense riff. In their 1 minute and 23 second offering, Beach Rat are able to say a lot about the types of sounds that fans can expect from their debut project; a promising indication of what these legendary punk-rockers have in store for us. Listen to “Heavy Conversation” via YouTube below.

