Logic Debuts Fresh New Single “Orville” Featuring Like, Blu & Exile

Alexandra Kozicki May 27th, 2022 - 9:52 PM

Fans of Maryland rapper and record producer Logic rejoiced this week as the multi-platinum Grammy nominee released a new single, called “Orville” featuring rapper Like and the hip hop duo Blu & Exile.

This stacked studio lineup paid off–the song is full of fast spits referencing pop culture, Greek mythology, and Logic’s own life with a vaguely nostalgic, nearly hypnotic backdrop. The whole thing feels like a retro hip hop throwback, a genre Logic is known to draw from in his music.

“Orville” is a single off of his upcoming album Vinyl Days, which is out on June 17th via Def Jam Recordings. Logic first announced Vinyl Days in January 2022 and later teased the album by releasing two other singles, “Decades” and “Tetris” in April.

The release is particularly exciting as Logic announced his retirement from music only two years ago in an effort to be a good father to his then newborn son. He has only released one other project since then–Bobby Tarantino III–a 12-track mixtape that had some mixed reviews, but an overall positive response from fans.

If you’re a fan of Logic, or just good hip hop in general, be sure to check out “Orville” and stay tuned for more from Vinyl Days. Plus, check out the song below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz