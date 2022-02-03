Inkcarceration Announces 2022 Lineup Including Evanescence, Korn, Black Label Society, And More

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 9:48 AM

Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival has announced their 2022 lineup for three days full of music. The lineup includes Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Spoken, As You Were, among others. The festival will be headlined by Korn, Breaking Benjamin, and Disturbed.

The festival, which will begin July 15 through July 17, will be held on the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio – most notable for the infamous move The Shawshank Redemption, which featured scenes shot at the prison. While fans will be able to see their favorite artists perform throughout the three-day festival, they will also walk through the reformatory on free tours, view haunted attractions, art, and more.

“The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet,” festival co-founder Daniel Janssen said. “The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

The full lineup can be viewed below. Tickets are on sale on the festival’s website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado