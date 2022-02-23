Cannibal Corpse’s George Fisher Reacts To “F*ck Chris Barnes” Chant At Pennsylvania Show: “You Said It, Not Me”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 23rd, 2022 - 9:58 PM

The legendary death metal band Cannibal Corpse do not seem to be on the greatest terms with their former and first ever vocalist, Chris Barnes. Loudwire has reported that while Cannibal Corpse were performing at a show in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 21, the crowd at one point erupted and started chanting “f*ck Chris Barnes.”

The death metal band’s current frontman and vocalist, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, did not object to fans’ chants, allowing the audience to chant for 20 seconds before he interjects “You said it, not me,” followed by loud cheering from the audience. Watch a clip of Corpsegrinder’s reaction via YouTube below.

The beef between Cannibal Corpse fans and the group’s former vocalist likely stems from recent comments that Barnes has made regarding the current state of death metal. Previously, Barnes explained that he “just watched a ‘death metal’ podcast on YouTube that was done about a week ago with the ‘top’ death metal vocalists .. it made my physically ill. I despise what this genre has become.” Loudwire also pointed out that Barnes had recently been misrepresented as having said that “every death metal singer sucks except me.” However, he never said this; rather, it was said by a troll account on Facebook.



Both Cannibal Corpse and Chris Barnes have continued to put out music for long after their split. Barnes’ current band, Six Feet Under’s latest album was their 2017 project, Torment. In April of last year, Cannibal Corpse released their latest album, Violence Unimagined.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva