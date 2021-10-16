Simon Gallup Says He’s Returned To The Cure

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 16th, 2021 - 4:05 PM

Simon Gallup announces that he’s returned to The Cure after announcing his departure from the band back in August. Gallup has been The Cure’s bassist for about 40 years. He’s had two stints from 1979-1982 and then from 1984-2021, but now has stated that he’s still a part of the band.

According to Consequence, in a Facebook post in August, Gallup wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all …” When responding to a comment on the post, Gallup added, “Im ok Vicky ..just got fed up of betrayal.” However, recently when responding to a fan asking if Gallup was still a part of The Cure, he said, “Yes I am.”

According to frontman Robert Smith, they want Gallup to always be a part of The Cure. “For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he’s always been my best friend,” Smith said in a 2019 interview with NME. “It’s weird that over the years and the decades he’s often been overlooked. He doesn’t do interviews, he isn’t really out there and he doesn’t play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he’s absolutely vital to what we do. We’ve had some difficult periods over the years but we’ve managed to maintain a very strong friendship that grew out of that shared experience from when we were teens,” Smith added. “When you have friends like that, particularly for that long, it would take something really extraordinary for that friendship to break.”

Back in the summer, Smith said that he was working on a solo album and that The Cure would be releasing an album soon as well. According to Smith, the project is something the group has had finished since 2019 but it got split into two albums. He said, “We were doing two albums and one of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t. And they’re both very close to being done. I just have to decide who’s going to mix them. That’s really all I’ve got left to do.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat