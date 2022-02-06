Robert Smith Of The Cure Teases New Album: “My Desire To Release A New Album Is Overwhelming”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 6th, 2022 - 5:23 PM

2022 has the potential to be a great year for music for many reasons and Robert Smith teasing a new album only reinforces that idea.

Robert Smith is one of the members of the famous alternative band The Cure, who is famous for songs like “Lovesong” and “Pictures of You”. Currently, the Cure is touring even after the return of their bassist Simon Gallup, who left the band in August 2021 and later returned in October 2021. According to BrooklynVegan, “the band has just announced that they’ve added a third night at London’s SSE Arena at Wembley in December, and those concerts wrap up their fall European/UK tour.” Smith addressed questions on Twitter and stated, “IN ANSWER: YES, WE WILL BE PLAYING A LOT OF OTHER SHOWS IN PLACES THAT ARE NOT EUROPE…BUT THERE DOESN’T SEEM MUCH POINT ANNOUNCING ANY MORE THAN THAT UNTIL WE ANNOUNCE ACTUAL DATES… WHICH WILL BE VERY SOON X.”

IN ANSWER: YES, WE WILL BE PLAYING A LOT OF OTHER SHOWS IN PLACES THAT ARE NOT EUROPE… BUT THERE DOESN’T SEEM MUCH POINT ANNOUNCING ANY MORE THAN THAT UNTIL WE ANNOUNCE ACTUAL DATES… WHICH WILL BE VERY SOON X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) February 4, 2022

So, not only will Smith and the band announce more shows and dates, but he made it clear that he wants to perform songs from a new album or he wouldn’t be playing at all.

WE WILL BE PERFORMING SONGS FROM A NEW ALBUM WHEN WE NEXT PLAY… OR WE WON’T BE PLAYING AT ALL! AND I REALLY WANT TO PLAY… SO THAT MEANS… X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) February 4, 2022

…IT MEANS MY DESIRE TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM IS OVERWHELMING! X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) February 4, 2022

It’s safe to say that fans will be ready whenever the band decides to release a new album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat