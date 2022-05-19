The Judds Announce Fall 2022 “The Final Tour” Tour Dates as Tribute to Naomi Judd Featuring Star-Studded Artists Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:39 PM

In memoriam and in tribute to Naomi Judd, who was open about her struggle with her mental health, Wynonna Judd releases the final tour dates for The Judds. Despite canceling several shows to grieve her late mother, Wynonna Judd pledges to continue the tour.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said. Larry Strickland, Naomi’s husband noted, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Joining her will be a star-studded cast of women who pioneered the genre of Country music alongside the Judds. Brandi Carlie, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and more will join the cast set to fill in for Naomi. This empowered team of all-women all-stars is set to start singing and hitting the stage beginning this September.

“The Final Tour” Dates:

September 30: Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

October 1: Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

October 7: Sioux Galls, SD at Denny Sandford Premier Center

October 8: Green Bar, WI at Resch Center

October 14: Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena

October 15: Huntsville, AL at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

October 21: Durant, OK at Choctaw Grand Theater

October 22: Ft. Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

October 27: Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 28: Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena