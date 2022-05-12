Ashley Judd Revealed Naomi Judd Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Home News Megan Mandatta May 12th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

Ashley Judd chose to discuss her mother’s cause of death after a period of silence. Judd revealed Naomi Judd, her mother, and partner in the Grammy-award-winning duo The Judds died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“She used a weapon,” Judd said during an interview with Diane Sawyer. “A firearm. So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”

Judd noted her desire to share this piece of information before it becomes public. The late Naomi Judd had been outspoken regarding her poor mental health and Ashley Judd spoke on it too after discovering her mother.

“I have both tried and trauma from discovering her,” said Judd. Both Ashley and Wynonna Judd initially announced their mother passed due to “the disease of mental illness” on April 30.

“That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” Judd continued. “Because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”