Interpol Announce New Album The Other Side Of Make-Believe For July; Share New Single “Toni”

Manhattan rock band Interpol tease news of their upcoming LP The Other Side Of Make-Believe with a new single entitled “Toni,” the opener to Interpol’s 7th LP to be released July 15th via Matador. The album will be a refreshing new scope into the grace Interpol has given themselves on lacy productions, guitar string crescendos and brassy, wasp vocals.

In “Toni,” Daniel Kessler’s gives it to us on guitar, Samuel Fogarino shatters percussion and Paul Banks we can thank for those unforgettable vocals. It may easily become a fan favorite well before the July 15 release date with help from cinematic visuals from Van Alpert (Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly). “I wrote a crazy idea that I felt was new for INTERPOL, a hyper-modern, cinematic dance film,” says the directors, “A ‘Lovers on the Run’ story, with a classic cliff-hanger ending. Dream job working for my all-time favorite band! Paul Banks ties everything together and elevated the concept, because he’s naturally a great actor, artist, and collaborator.”

The brand navigated through the process of’ The Other Side of Make-Believe remotely across 2020. Only in 2021 were they ready to flesh out the ensemble of contemporary singles to claim a cohesive piece ready for the fans. This is in part thanks to their team-up with production veteran Flood (Mark Ellis) and former co-producer Alan Moulder. Banks explains, “We usually write live, but for the first time I’m not shouting over a drum kit,” he says. “Daniel and I have a strong enough chemistry that I could picture how my voice would complement the scratch demos he emailed over. Then I could turn the guys down on my laptop, locate these colorful melodies and generally get the message across in an understated fashion.”

The Other Side Of Make-Believe Tracklist:

1. Toni

2. Fables

3. Into The Night

4. Mr Credit

5. Something Changed

6. Renegade Hearts

7. Passenger

8. Greenwich

9. Gran Hotel

10. Big Shot City

11. Go Easy (Palermo)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela