Gorillaz Announce 20th Anniversary Box Set of Self-Titled Album

Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 11:08 PM

In an interview in June 2021, Damon Albarn of the Gorillaz said the group was working on “carnival-themed music.” This may seem similar to the band’s debut album — the tracks that sound as if they’re haunting a merry-go-round — and it might be because they were working on the album. It’s been 20 years since Gorillaz released their self-titled debut album, the home of hits such as “Clint Eastwood.” On Dec. 10, the band is sharing a super deluxe boxset of the 20th-anniversary reissue of the album.

In addition to the songs on the original album, this reissue will contain de-classified documents and early demos. Prior to the album release, the band will be coming to theaters nationwide in Song Machine Live, a virtual experience that captures behind-the-scenes footage.

“Whistles have been blown, drummer Russel Hobbs said in a press release. “Truths have come to light. What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

In addition to working with Gorillaz and Blur, Damon Albarn has been releasing his own independent songs and music videos recently, such as “The Tower of Montevideo” and “Royal Morning Blue.” These tracks are from his latest solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is set to come out on Nov. 12 on Transgressive Records.