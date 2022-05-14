Kendrick Lamar Announces Fall 2022 ‘The Big Steppers’ Tour Dates Featuring Baby Keem & Tanna Leone

Following a five year-long gap, Kendrick Lamar will take to the stage for a tour this fall to support his freshly released album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Baby Keem — American rapper-songwriter-producer and Lamar’s cousin — and Tanna Leone — hip hop and trap artist — will support Lamar’s tour. Baby Keem will perform and open each show, while Leone will appear on select dates.
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers follows Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN.; some may say this is the most anticipated album of the year. The album was announced on April 18, 2022, just one month before its release date, on May 13, 2022.
It boasts a whopping 18-song tracklist, and Lamar began the releasing process just three days before the album drop, on May 10, 2022. He first put out “The Heart Part 5” and an accompanying video, both of which went viral. The video shows Lamar’s face morphing into the faces of famous (or infamous) Black men, from O.J. Simpson to Kanye West to Kobe Bryant.
Lamar invites a host of artists to feature on the album with him, though he seldom mentioned or even hinted at the arrival of the album and others’ involvement. Among those featured are Blxs, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone and Beth Gibbons.
Mxdwn writer Alexandra Kozicki covered Beth Gibbon’s featured song “Mother I Sober.” Describing the song as “an emotional ballad,” Kozicki says that the song deals with the “generational problem of sexual abuse.”
Lamar doesn’t shy away from difficult topics and will continue to facilitate discussions as people listen to the new album and attend the upcoming tour.
“The Big Steppers” Tour 2022
07/19 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
07/21 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/22 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/23 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/24 Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
07/27 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/29 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/30 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/31 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/02 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/04 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/07 Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
08/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/10 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/12 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
08/14 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/16 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/21 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/23 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/26 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
08/30 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/31 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/01 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/06 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
09/07 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/10 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10/11 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/13 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
10/15 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/17 Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
10/19 Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
10/21 Paris, France @ Accor Arena
10/24 Stuttgart, Germany @ Scheleyerhalle
10/25 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/26 Lausanne, Switzerland @ Vaudoise Aréna
10/28 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/30 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
10/31 Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
11/02 Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
11/03 Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
11/04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ Utilita Arena
11/05 Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
11/07 London, England @ The O2
11/08 London, England @ The O2
11/13 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/16 Manchester, England @ AO Arena
12/01 Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
12/04 Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
12/08 Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/12 Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Center
12/16 Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna