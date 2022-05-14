Jack White Praises Olivia Rodrigo For “Introducing Another Set Of Youth To The Love Of Vinyl Records”

Home News Abigail Lee May 14th, 2022 - 8:31 PM

Pop/alternative star Olivia Rodrigo recently met up with Jack White, current solo artist and former White Stripes head. She visited White in Nashville at his very own Third Man Records outpost. The pair praised each other on Instagram following their introduction, Rodrigo dubbing herself his “biggest fangirl” and White complimenting her influence on young people.

More specifically, White said: “She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.” In an age where music streaming giants allow music lovers to access virtually any song or album they can dream of, one might expect vinyl sales to be plummeting. Even while music is accessible through platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, though, vinyl had its most impressive sales week in 2021 since 1991.

You can see White and Rodrigos’ posts here:

The nostalgic format has become popular with younger people, including but not limited to Gen Z, with its presence on TikTok and other social media platforms. The vinyl fanbase has only grown stronger as people discover the aurally (and visually) pleasing sensation vinyl offers.

White is a huge supporter and promoter of vinyl as a medium; he even went so far in his support to add a vinyl pressing plant to Third Man Detroit, his shop that sells music and related gifts. He encourages other record labels to follow suit and open their own vinyl record plants.

White and Rodrigo both sell their own vinyls and breathe life into the medium that was once struggling.

Rodrigo is in the middle of her Sour tour, with performances running through July. White is similarly busy, having released singles and videos this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat