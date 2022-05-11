Starcrawler Share Fast-Paced New Single “Roadkill”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 8:09 PM

Starcrawler has recently released their new single “Roadkill”, an upbeat rock song under their label Big Machine. Classic rock-n-roll fans will likely be pleased with the group’s newest single due to its heavy guitar and drum overtones while incorporating frontwoman Arrow De Wilde’s voice perfectly.

PAPER describes the new single as “the intersection of 70’s style glam rock and punk,” with Apple Music featuring the song during a podcast with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Arrow notes, “Roadkill is about anyone that tries to dig their heels in the ground and stand in your way. We’ve all had people try to tear us down, and sometimes you just have to run right through them.”

The empowering message behind “Roadkill” can be felt through Arrow, and the rest of the group’s, angry and angsty delivery style of the song. Even the lyrics touch into some of the hardships Starcrawler has likely felt throughout their journey to stardom.

“You want mommy to hold your hand? // You’ll be my Roadkill, Roadkill. // Wrap you around my spinning wheel. // Roadkill, Roadkill. // Run you over see how it feels,” the lyrics read. The listener can feel the group’s conviction in these lyrics with their delivery style.

Starcrawler has released two full studio albums in addition to successful collaborations with Tom Petty, the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell, Taylor Hawkins and Perry Farrell.

The group can see their trajectory upward as they continue to produce music. The full “Roadkill” song can be found here.