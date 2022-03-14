Bikini Kill Announce Additional Spring & Summer 2022 International Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Floyd March 14th, 2022 - 12:14 PM

Feminist punk band Bikini Kill, widely known as being one of the pioneers of the feminist riot grrrl movement in the 1990s, says mxwdn, are back on road with North American and European tour dates after having their 2020 tour postponed due to COVID-19.

Despite a few full shows performed in 2019, the powerhouse group of femme fatales haven’t performed since 1997 so the hype around this year’s tour is intense. These newly rescheduled shows see the band performing with their original line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums and Kathi Wilcox on bass — along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle.

The tour kicks off April 26 in Pioneertown, CA but perhaps the two most anticipated shows will occur in the state of Bikini Kill’s inception, Olympia, WA. The Olympia shows will benefit Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.

Bikini Kill 2022 International Tour Dates:

4/26: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s w/ Bleached

4/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre w/ Bleached

5/2: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/4: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/5: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/7: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/8: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w/ Pleasure Venom

5/9: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum w/ Hunx and his Punx

5/27: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Glass Body

5/28: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Clubspace w/ Las Nubes

5/29: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/31: St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/3: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera

6/5: Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini w/ Big Joanie

6/6: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia w/ Big Joanie

6/8: Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

6/9: Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Big Joanie

6/10: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique w/ Big Joanie

6/12: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ Problem Patterns

6/13: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/23: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle w/ H.C. McEntire

6/24: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater w/ H.C. McEntire

6/25: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel w/ H.C. McEntire

6/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine w/ Hurry Up

6/28: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall w/ Hurry Up

6/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Hurry Up

7/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern w/ Hurry Up

7/3: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

7/8: New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 w/ Ribbon Stage

7/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring w/ Brontez Purnell

7/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall w/ Brontez Purnell

7/15: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre w/ Brontez Purnell

7/16: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington w/ Brontez Purnell

7/18: Montreal, QC @ M Telus w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

7/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre w/ Donkey Bugs

7/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre w/ XV + CB Radio Gorgeous

7/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater w/ Pineapple RNR

8/5: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/7: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Snoozers

8/8: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan w/ Snoozers

8/10: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/11: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/12-14: Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Table Sugar

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Lithics

9/11: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Table Sugar

9/12: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Mecca Normal

9/15: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria w/ Mecca Normal

9/17: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park w/ Table Sugar