Rammstein Share Dynamic New Video For “Angst”

German metal band Rammstein ends April with a banger, as they just released a new video for their newest single “Angst”. The track is part of their new album Zeit, which just released today (April 29). The the collection is the bands 8th studio album, and features 11 tracks in total. Just in time for their upcoming Northern tour, according to Consequence Sound.

The song itself starts off with an electric guitar and drum solo. The lyrics combine into a powerful piece which deals with racism and discrimination. The first verse talks about a country preparing themselves from someone they are all afraid of, only for the verse to end with (translated in English) “Everyone is afraid of the Black Man).” The song then transitions to myths and stereotypes people have rumored about people of color, “In darkness, he sneaks up. If you’re not good, he’ll touch you”

The music video is arguably a great visual depiction of what the song is reaching towards. A black woman is seen with her son, both are trapped in a barbed fence; trapped, hungry, and lonely. The rest of the video seems eerie, but each concept contains their own message. The screen fades to masked figures playing drums, 50’s style men mowing a lawn and barbequing, and possessed cheerleaders. A hospitalized man comes in and seemingly mind controls the men into building fences and buying armor only to attack what they believe is a person of color. However, this leads the collapse of the fences, as all the men fall into a red glowing hole (possibly symbolling Hell). The black mother and her son are seen on the same area that the men were in, but trapped. One of the men sees them on a television screen, before smashing it to pieces.

In other news, yesterday, Rammstein held an annual “listening party” for their album in movie theatres.