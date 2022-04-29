Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Planning To House Two Ukrainian Refugee Families

Home News Federico Cardenas April 29th, 2022 - 11:08 PM

Blabbermouth has reported that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have revealed plans to move two refugee families of the Ukrainian crisis into their own properties. Specifically, the power-couple has suggested that they plan to move these families into their unused properties at their estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

These plans were revealed in an interview of Sharon Osbourne with British publication the Sunday Times. In the interview, the reporter speaking to Osbourne asks her about her being “furious about the red tape bogging down the process for rehoming Ukrainian refugees.” Speaking on Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sharon explained that “I think it’s heinous what [he] is doing.”

When the reporter asked if the Osbournes themselves would be willing to house any of the refugees coming in from Ukraine, Sharon Osbourne explained that she and her husband intend to welcome “two Ukrainian families into the unused properties” at their Welders house estate, under the UK government’s Homes for Ukraine policy. Osbourne went on to explain that her husband, “Ozzy’s very well known in Ukraine. I think they’d be happy.”

Previously, Ozzy Osbourne has offered his support for Ukraine by voicing his support of the Stand Up For Ukraine social media campaign alongside many other artists. It has recently been announced that Ozzy Osbourne has finished work on his upcoming 13th studio album.