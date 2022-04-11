Ozzy Osbourne Announces He Finished His Upcoming New Album

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 6:40 PM

Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne announced through his social media that his 13th studio album has been completed. He revealed that he was working on the album in October 2021.

The project features notable collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujilla and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. In addition, artists like ex-Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Jeff Beck, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready also appear on the forthcoming album.

“I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne wrote in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ (sic.) upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

Osbourne joined Pearl Jam Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Elton John, Celine Dion, Bruce Springstein and more in a social media campaign in support of Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion. The infamous artists made public statements accompanied by a #StandUpForUkraine caption.