Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flags On Festival Grounds

Alexandra Kozicki April 29th, 2022 - 8:18 PM

Defining a distinct and proper standard, the massive country music festival Stagecoach has announced that concertgoers can’t bring any Confederate flags to the three-day event, which takes place from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1, according to Consequence.

The event’s website now clearly states “No divisive symbols, including, without limitation, Confederate flags and racially disparaging or other inappropriate imagery/public displays” are allowed. This is the first time that the festival, which is held in Indio, California, has explicitly banned Confederate flags.

In light of rising tensions and violence associated with Confederate imagery, it’s understandable that the festival would want to take a stance against it. And while some might see the ban as a form of censorship, it’s important to remember that Stagecoach is a private event, and as such, the organizers have the right to set whatever rules they see fit.

This is an interesting development, and it will be interesting to see if other festivals follow suit. It’s also worthwhile to note that this year’s Stagecoach lineup features many performers of color and those who are multiracial, including Breland, Reyna Roberts, Smokey Robinson, Shy Carter, Charley Crockett, Neil McCoy, Rhiannon Giddens, Randy Savvy, Yola and Amythyst Kiah. Stagecoach is one of the largest and most successful country music festivals in the world, and this year’s headlining list features some of the genre’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Brandi Carlile, Thomas Rhett and more.

Stagecoach’s decision to ban the flag is not one that is too shocking, as the festival does hail in California, a state that has banned Confederate flags (and other images of hate, like swastikas) from public property. Of course, Stagecoach is a private event, but the organizers are still well within their rights to ban what they deem inappropriate.