mxmtoon Debuts Aesthetic New Track “victim of nostalgia”

Federico Cardenas April 27th, 2022 - 7:52 PM

The singer-songwriter and YouTuber mxmtoon has released a new song entitled “victim of nostalgia.” The new single comes along one month ahead of the planned release of musician’s forthcoming album, rising, set to drop May 20 through AWAL.

This newest single lets us hear mxmtoon deliver a touching and relatable message about the difficulties of growing up. Describing her favorite childhood memories, she sings “I miss dinner talks and walks around the block with mom, and, Watching slasher films, how I would kill to feel that thrill again.” These comforting images of childhood are compared with what is described as “the fear of growing up.” Describing her nostalgic wish to go back to the past, mxmtoon asks herself “Will I always be the words I wrote when I was 17? Will the world still be around when I turn 63? ‘Cause getting older’s getting old, And I wish someone would’ve told me.”

Matching the reminiscing but longing tone of the lyrics, the instrumental for the new track provides a beautiful balance of a somber and upbeat tone. Acoustic guitars dominate most of the sound of the instrumental, with the guitars creating an enveloping atmosphere for the track while also delivering a catchy and somewhat lighthearted melody. Listen to “victim of nostalgia” via YouTube below.

Previously, mxmtoon has recently released singles sad disco and Mona Lisa in promotion of her upcoming album. The singer-songwriter has also recently offered a cover of Violent Femmes’ “Blister In The Sun.“