mxmtoon Announces New Album rising; Shares New Dance Anthem “sad disco”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 1:09 PM

Mxmtoon announced her upcoming album, Rising, and released a new single from the record, “sad disco.” Having begun her career at 17-years-old, the indie-pop artist is known for her electrifying and groovy songs about surviving as a young adult.

The newly-released coming of age detailed the loneliness that growing up entails. Mxmtoon sings about finding her own “joy in the quiet” of dancing and singing into her hairbrush alone in her bedroom, or blasting her music into a pair of headphones at ungodly hours of the night.

“In a way, it feels like an answer to the girl who wrote ‘Prom Dress’ in the first place,” she said in a statement. “Serving as a reminder that she isn’t stuck on the floor with tears streaming down her face forever, but that she’ll grow up, and the loneliness she sometimes feels won’t define her.”

The “Prom Dress” singer released the first single from the album in February, titled “Mona Lisa.” Similarly, mxmtoon followed suit with what she’s known for, singing about the angsty feelings she has experienced as a teen and now, a 21-year-old.

Alongside “Mona Lisa,” mxmtoon also unveiled the official dates for her tour, which will begin May 2 in Montreal and conclude in Boston on June 10. She will travel through cities like Detroit, Minneapolis, Englewood, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas and more.

Rising, a 12-track album, will be released May 20.

Rising Track List

1. “Mona Lisa”

2. “Learn To Love You”

3. “Victim Of Nostalgia”

4. “Sad Disco”

5. “Frown”

6. “Florida”

7. “Scales”

8. “Growing Pains”

9. “Dizzy”

10. “Haze”

11. “Dance (End Of The World)”

12. “Coming Of Age”