Mxmtoon Shares Upbeat New Single “Mona Lisa;” Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 7:08 AM

21-year-old singer and YouTuber, mxmtoon has released her melodic new single, “Mona Lisa,” in preparation for her sophomore album – which is slated for a spring release. The singer also released dates for her 2022 North American tour.

“I hope to keep pushing myself to be a diverse sonic playground,” she said. “Everything is open-ended for me right now, but I see that as being incredibly liberating and exciting.”

Kicking off with what sounds like dreamy strums of ukelele, “Mona Lisa” talks about the constant feeling of being overlooked, and never being anyone’s first choice – despite putting in the work. Maia’s soft and soothing voice paired with the song’s upbeat tune yields a solid single.

Mxmtoon, known as Maia, experimented in new forms of entertainment in 2021, with being cast as the musical voice of Alex Chen, the protagonist of the video game Life is Strange: True Colors. Maia was able to combine her two passions – music and gaming.

She will begin her tour in Montreal on May 2, and conclude the tour in Boston on June 10. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below, alongside her new song.

2022 Tour Dates:

5/2 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

5/4 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/5 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

5/7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

5/10 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

5/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

5/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

5/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

5/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

5/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

5/28 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

5/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

5/31 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham

6/1 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6/3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

6/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

6/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale