Kendrick Lamar Reveals Next Album is His Last With Top Dawg Entertainment

Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 11:36 AM

Kendrick Lamar is finally dropping a new album. Lamar, who is signed with his long-time label, Top Dawg Entertainment, recently made the announcement that his new release will be his last with TDE. Citing an amicable split from TDE, Lamar released a statement on a new website oklahoma.com talking about the “brotherhood” he felt within his home label and wishing them the best, “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

The short letter, written in typewriter font against a black screen, reads introspectively as he reminisces on the 17 years he spend at TDE. “I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he states, continuing on to talk about his life’s calling and his “faith in the unknown.” Signing the short letter to fans oklahoma, this leaves us wondering, could it be the name of his new album?

No announcements have been made of yet what label Lamar will migrate to next as he enters this new stage of his creative journey. What is in store for the future of Kendrick Lamar’s career?

