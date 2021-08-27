Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Team Up In Hard-Hitting New Song “Family Ties”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 27th, 2021 - 1:25 PM

Kendrick Lamar, after laying low for nearly 4 years of no music before the announcement of his upcmoing album, his last with TDE, has appeared on his counsin Baby Keem’s newest song “Family Ties.” His first guest verse in nearly a year, he raps about staying out of the spotlight during the pandemic, calling out “overnight activists” that have emerged in the wake of the last year. He name drops major artists like Kanye Wesy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dave Free, all while touching on his own growth and success as an artist.

Alongside the song dropped the “Family Ties” music video, which shows various aspects of life. There are beautiful displays of love, life, and fights with the stills and videos of dancers, a mother and child, and the choreography they all engage in. The collages of videos move onto more cinematic moments of high speed chases and empty venues. Kendrick Lamar is ready for his comeback as he gears up for his new album coming out soon.

Watch the video for “Family Ties” here: