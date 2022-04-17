Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Rock band Dashboard Confessional is going back on tour this year. This time, the band will be co-headlining with singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon, according to BrooklynVegan.
Dashboard Confessional started the year off with a wonderful album, going back to their acoustic roots. The band recently released their album All The Truth That I Can Tell back in February, which includes the single, “Burning Heart”. In support of their album release, they went on tour with alternative/indie group Jimmy Eat World in February and ended it last month. Now, Chris Carrabba, leader of the band, has announced that they will once again be co-headlining a tour this year. This time, it will be with McMahon. McMahon, singer and pianist for Something Corporate and songwriter for Jack’s Mannequin, is also said to have as big of an impact on the newest wave of emo. There will also be support from three other emo and/or pop-punk bands, which are Armor For Sleep, The Juliana Theory and Cartel.
The tour will include NYC-area shows on August 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and August 13 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Both shows are with Armor For Sleep. The tickets for these shows went on sale on April 15 and are available now!
Hello Gone Days Tour 2022
07/31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Filmore
08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park
08/04 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins
08/05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
08/06 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/09 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
08/10 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
08/17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
08/19 – Doswell, VA – The Meadow Event Park
08/20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union- Amphitheatre
08/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
08/24 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/26 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
08/27 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
08/29 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/01 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
09/02 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamis Grand Lodge
09/04 – San Fransico, CA – The Masonic
09/05 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/07 – Phoenix, AZ- Arizona Federal Theatre
