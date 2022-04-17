Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 17th, 2022 - 7:06 PM

Rock band Dashboard Confessional is going back on tour this year. This time, the band will be co-headlining with singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon, according to BrooklynVegan.

Dashboard Confessional started the year off with a wonderful album, going back to their acoustic roots. The band recently released their album All The Truth That I Can Tell back in February, which includes the single, “Burning Heart”. In support of their album release, they went on tour with alternative/indie group Jimmy Eat World in February and ended it last month. Now, Chris Carrabba, leader of the band, has announced that they will once again be co-headlining a tour this year. This time, it will be with McMahon. McMahon, singer and pianist for Something Corporate and songwriter for Jack’s Mannequin, is also said to have as big of an impact on the newest wave of emo. There will also be support from three other emo and/or pop-punk bands, which are Armor For Sleep, The Juliana Theory and Cartel.

The tour will include NYC-area shows on August 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and August 13 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Both shows are with Armor For Sleep. The tickets for these shows went on sale on April 15 and are available now!

Hello Gone Days Tour 2022

07/31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Filmore

08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins

08/05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

08/06 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/09 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

08/10 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08/12 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

08/17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

08/19 – Doswell, VA – The Meadow Event Park

08/20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union- Amphitheatre

08/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

08/24 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/26 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

08/27 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

08/29 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/01 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

09/02 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamis Grand Lodge

09/04 – San Fransico, CA – The Masonic

09/05 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ- Arizona Federal Theatre

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz