Dashboard Confessional Share Heartfelt New Song And Video “Burning Heart”, Announce Pair Of February Performances in New York City And Los Angeles

Rock band Dashboard Confessional, originally from Boca Raton, Florida, has just released a new single from their upcoming album All The Truth That I Can Tell. The group will also perform at two intimate shows for their album release.

On January 11, Jimmy Eat World (who originally formed in 1993 and became commercially successful off of their 2001 album Bleed American) and Dashboard Confessional announced that they will be co-headlining a tour in Spring 2022. While the tour will start on February 27, Dashboard Confessional will perform at their album release shows on February 22 at Bowery Ballroom in New York City and February 25 at Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now!

We’re so close to the release of the group’s eighth album All The Truth That I Can Tell, which will be released on February 25. However, while we wait for the album, Dashboard Confessional has graced their fans with the acoustic song “Burning Heart”.

Chris Carrabba, the lead singer and guitarist of the band, appears to also take lead on the song and in the video. Viewers mainly see Carrabba’s silhouette moving back and forth as he strums his guitar, but the background is smooth and adds cool effects to the nostalgic song. Based on a report from BrooklynVegan, on the topic of the song, Carrabba says, In the song, there’s this sense of, Okay here we go! Are you ready? Because it’s starting! This was the first one I wrote for the new album and it’s the one outlier of the bunch. The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment. The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship– well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz