Stabbing Westward, Combichrist And More To Play Benefit Show For Charles Levi Of Pigface

Lauren Floyd April 15th, 2022 - 6:25 AM

According to Facebook, a charity benefit, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, will take place today, April 15, at Metro in Chicago in celebration and support of Charles Levi, legendary Chicago musician and bassist who’s been dealing with health complications. Stabbing Westward, Combichrist, Chris Connelly and Martin Atkins are a few acts performing that day with many more heavy hitters in the line up.

Combichrist, coming off the heels of their recent video release for “Not My Enemy” will be performing an old-school electro set. The event will also feature an all-star band with Louis Svitek of Project .44 and Duane Buford.

Levi was hospitalized October 2o21 after being found unconscious on the floor, according to mxdwn, who add “His GoFundMe explains his resulting various medical problems and dire financial situation in detail.”

Stabbing Westward have done other charity work covering The Beatles’ “Come Together” alongside other artists to raise UNICEF funds for Ukraine. Their last album Chasing Ghosts, reviewed by mxdwn, was their latest in over two decades.

Tickets are on sale here.