Charles Levi Of Pigface Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious On Floor

Charles Levi, the bassist of Pigface, was hospitalized after being found unconscious on the floor on Friday, October 22. Levi was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and was transferred out of the ICU yesterday morning.

According to his GoFundMe, “Charles was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston on Friday, October 22nd. He presented at the hospital with his leg infection, as well as full sepsis that caused severe kidney and liver failure, internal bleeding ulcers, and low blood production. He was put into an emergent medically induced coma at that time for several days.”

Two weeks prior, Levi was being treated for a leg-infected wound at Weiss Hospital. His leg was treated and then he was released. His GoFundMe explains his resulting various medical problems and dire financial situation in detail.

“Charles has Medicare which we believe may cover 1/2 the costs. However … a hospital stay here is $7000 per day without procedures. Charles has been there 20 days. A basic appendectomy is $46,000 at this hospital. That is with one over night stay,” says the GoFundMe page.

“Charles has now had major open surgery, 4 minor surgical procedures, a medically induced coma, CT scans, MRIs, x-rays, 19 blood transfusions, several plasma transfusions, multiple medications and antibiotics. You can do some basic math here, it adds up real quick. Each doctor listed above will be billing. We are only asking for $20,000 to get him started, and cover his base deductible, family costs, recovery, and rehabilitation costs. Clearly all these bills will be so much more than what we are asking for here.”

So far, Levi’s GoFundMe has raised just under $9,000. To read the entire GoFundMe page or donate to the cause, click here.