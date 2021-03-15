Combichrist Shares New Video for Abrasive Industrial Song “Not My Enemy”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 15th, 2021 - 4:40 PM

Industrial core band Combichrist has officially shared the music video for their song “Not My Enemy.” The video was originally released on Revolver Magazine’s website.

Andy LaPlegua, who is the band’s vocalist shared his thoughts about the song in a recent press release saying, “I’m stoked as fk about this track. Rich DeSilva killed it doing this video for me. The world might be standing still, but music still keeps flowing.”

The song from the beat to the vocals are hardcore and rough. LaPlegua screams the vocals adding a terrifying element to the tune.

Check out the video below.

The video has a dark, horror feel. the video begins with fire and static and keeps this theme throughout the video. The short film almost gives the idea of ‘hell’ as there is the use of fire, a woman with horns and upside down crosses throughout video.

The band is also planning a U.S headlining tour for this upcoming fall. They encourage fans to stay tuned for the announcement.

Aside from the release of the new video, the band’s last shared their album One Fire in July 2019. The album featured songs like “Bottle of Pain,” “Hate Like Me,” and “Guns At Last Dawn.”