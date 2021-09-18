Quicksand Share New Music Video For “Brushed”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 18th, 2021 - 6:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Quicksand has released a live in-studio performance of “Brushed” that comes from recent album Distant Populations. This footage was filmed in Brooklyn, NY at Vinegar Hill Sound and will soon be hitting the road for their upcoming tour that will start September 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club and end October 31 in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of The Living Arts.

The tour lineup has Cave In, Mutoid Man and etc. which will also have Stephen Brodsky, vocalist/guitarist of Cave In help out. Tickets are still on sale.

As a live in-studio performance “Brushed” seems much more raw and viewers can really take in the just how well the instruments and lyrics go together. “Brushed” does hint at how the world is right now with the pandemic and isolation.

Quicksand Fall 2021 Tour:

09/28/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

09/29/21 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

10/01/21 Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

10/02/21 Albany, NY – Empire Live

10/04/21 Detroit, MI – El Club

10/05/21 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/06/21 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

10/08/21 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/09/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

10/11/21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/12/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

10/13/21 Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/15/21 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/16/21 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/17/21 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/18/21 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

10/19/21 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10/21/21 Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/22/21 Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory

10/23/21 Houston, TX – Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

10/26/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/27/21 Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/28/21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

10/29/21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

10/31/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

