Quicksand Share New Music Video For “Brushed”

Quicksand has released a live in-studio performance of “Brushed” that comes from recent album Distant Populations. This footage was filmed in Brooklyn, NY at Vinegar Hill Sound and will soon be hitting the road for their upcoming tour that will start September 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club and end October 31 in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of The Living Arts.
The tour lineup has Cave In, Mutoid Man and etc. which will also have Stephen Brodsky, vocalist/guitarist of Cave In help out. Tickets are still on sale.
As a live in-studio performance “Brushed” seems much more raw and viewers can really take in the just how well the instruments and lyrics go together. “Brushed” does hint at how the world is right now with the pandemic and isolation.
Quicksand Fall 2021 Tour:
09/28/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
09/29/21 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
10/01/21 Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360
10/02/21 Albany, NY – Empire Live
10/04/21 Detroit, MI – El Club
10/05/21 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/06/21 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
10/08/21 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/09/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
10/11/21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/12/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
10/13/21 Seattle, WA – Neumos
10/15/21 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/16/21 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
10/17/21 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/18/21 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
10/19/21 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10/21/21 Austin, TX – Mohawk
10/22/21 Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory
10/23/21 Houston, TX – Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25/21 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
10/26/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/27/21 Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/28/21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
10/29/21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
10/31/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat