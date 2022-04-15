Bastardane & OTTTO Announce Co-Headlining Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Metallica Members’ Sons Tye Trujillo & Castor Hetfield

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 15th, 2022 - 9:18 PM

Bastardane, the group featuring drummer Castor Hetfield—the son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield—will tour with OTTO, the band featuring Tye Trujillo—the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo—in May. The trek will kick off with a performance at the BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, headlined by Metallica themselves, according to Blabbermouth. You can check out the upcoming tour dates below.

OTTTO and Bastardane will appear on a seven-date tour beginning this spring. The culmination is a special performance at Affliction Clothing headquarters in Seal Beach. Sirius XM Liquid Metal’s Jose Mangin will host the bands for the finale, which marks their first joint outing since their December date at Metallica’s 40th-anniversary celebration, “San Francisco Takeover”, which featured a film festival, photo exhibit, and curated lineup of other acts.

The duo of Castor Hetfield and Tye Trujillo, children of Metallica rock legends, playing together is bound to be rock history is in the making.

Bastardane was formed in 2019 from a collection of college students who met through jamming. Their clean chord progressions, energetic melodies, and overall sound has earned them their limelight. Bastardane released their debut album Is This Rage? last month.

OTTTO comprises Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar), Tye Trujillo (bass) and Triko Chavez (drums), who made a name for themselves with their unique combination of funk and metal.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

BASTARDANE/OTTTO tour dates:

May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock 2022 (BASTARDANE)

May 28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock 2022 (OTTTO)

May 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

June 04 – Camarillo, CA @ Brite Room

June 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

June 07 – Venice, CA @ The Venice West

June 08 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

June 10 – Seal Beach, CA @ Affliction Clothing HQ