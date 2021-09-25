Kings Of Leon Cancel Their Appearance At Ohana Festival Due To Family Emergency

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 25th, 2021 - 12:34 PM

Rock band Kings of Leon have canceled two of their upcoming concerts, including their appearance at Ohana Festival in Southern California, due to a family emergency. The family emergency involved a medical crisis for the mother of three of the band’s members. On Friday September 24, the band announced on instagram that their mother, Betty Ann Murphy, passed away.

According to Loudwire, Murphy fell ill as the band toured the U.S. over the last two months. The band took to instagram to update their fans that their mother’s health “took a turn for the worst” this week, necessitating that they fly home to see her “until the time comes to say goodbye.” Bravely, the band took to the stage at the Forum the other night after learning about her condition. Kings of Leon told their fans, “It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget.” Kings of Leon is made up of frontman Caleb Followill, drummer Nathan Followill and bassist Jared Followill. The status of their remaining tour dates, due to continue in October, is still unclear.

Jared Followill posted a picture of him and his mom on Instagram captioned, “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us. She used to send me pictures of us together and tell me I could post them if I “wanted to”. For Mother’s Day, her birthday, etc.. I always thought it was cheesy. Not cool. I was embarrassed. Well, I’m not embarrassed anymore. You were the strongest, sweetest, most beautiful woman in the world to me. You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved. I’m SO proud you are my mom. Always have been and always will be. love you so much. I will miss you every single day until I’m with you again.”

Recently, Kings of Leon were announced to be headliners at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid in 2022. Other headliners include Metallica, Twenty One Pilots and Placebo on July 6. On July 7, headliners are Imagine Dragons and The Killers, and other acts include St. Vincent, Beabadoobee, Sigrid and Tove Lo. On July 8, the headliners are Muse and Faith No More, joined by artists Alt-J, Phoebe Bridgers and Black Pumas. Finally, on July 9, the headliners are Kings of Leon and Pixies. Also playing July 9 will be Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Leon Bridges, Sylvan Esso and Princess Nokia.