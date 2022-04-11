Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Floyd April 11th, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Alice Cooper‘s Detroit Muscle tour is coming to a stage near you this fall, just in time for the spooky fall vibes. Like tradition, the stone cold rocker will be touring beginning September 7 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in support of last year’s Detroit Stories album, according to Loudwire– the 21st full length from Alice Cooper. They will make 20 stops total, ending in Las Vegas October 8.

Tickets go on public sale on April 15 at 10AM local time while a VIP pre-sale begins April 12 at 10AM local time. The upcoming tour is part of a string of events Cooper has been busy with since live events came back a year ago. Like most rock bands, he was itching to get him and the band back on road but until then he was smart enough to set aside money for the crew while touring was postponed. Alice Cooper is set to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 24, 2022, alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley also, like the tour, in celebration of Cooper’s latest release Detroit Stories, according to mxdwn.

Alice Cooper Detroit Muscle 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

9/7 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

9/9 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11 — Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum @ Caesar’s

9/13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Buffalo*

9/14 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Arena*

9/16 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Palace Theater

9/17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

9/18 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/20 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium

9/21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Hall

9/22 — Hammond, Ind. @ The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

9/24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder than Life Festival

9/25 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

9/27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theater

9/28 — St.Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

9/30 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater

10/1 — Springfield, Ill. @ Bank of Springfield Center

10/4 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center

10/6 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

10/8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ TBA**

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer