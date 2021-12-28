Alice Cooper Says He “Put Money Aside As A Backup” For His Crew During The Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2021 - 10:40 PM

With the global pandemic, many artists have had to cancel tours or postpone them continuously. This has affected incomes for not only the musicians but the touring crew who put everything together. In an interview with Forbes, Alice Cooper revealed that he had put money aside for his tour crew.

“When we saw this coming, we put money aside for our crew. … We put money aside as a backup for them. Because we knew that their unemployment would run out, you know? And then they’d have something to go to. I think all responsible bands did that. Hopefully,” Cooper said.

He continued, “Because these are people we live with. We work with them every day. The guys that run the stage are as important as the guys that play guitar. So we made sure that everybody was covered. And that was really important. Hey, we thought this thing was gonna last a month! 18 months?! Unreal.”

The crew will be having a busy 2022 as Cooper recently announced a North American spring tour. It is set to kick off on March 18 in Mashantucket, CT and conclude on April 20 in Seattle, WA. Buckcherry and Ace Frehley will join the band on select dates. The tour is in support of Cooper’s latest album Detroit Stories, released in February. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Cooper also recently was seen feeding food to children at a community potluck.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer