Maggie Rogers Announces New Album Surrender For July 2022 Release

Maggie Rogers has announced her much-anticiapted return to music. Her new album Surrender will be released on July 29 via Capitol Records. The album is co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers and serves as the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 album Heard It in a Past Life. A trailer of the album’s visual was also released, with a clip of new music. Diferent clips appear throughout it as well as Rogers explaining the emotions she went through while recording this album. Check it out below.

Rogers recorded Surrender in three distinct locations which were her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City and Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England.

In a press release, it was mentioned that she relocated to the coast of Maine and completely cut herself off from the noise of the outside world. She spent most of her time reading and resting and walking along the jagged cliffs, compelled by the fierce and unforgiving nature of the North Atlantic Ocean. She felt called to create music with the same sense of playful, open exploration and internal discovery that made her fall in love with writing and producing music back in high school. Channeling the ocean’s unruly energy, she soon arrived at the controlled chaos and ecstatic physicality that would come to define Surrender. A tracklist for the album has not been released yet.

She is set to give her first performance of the year at Coachella next month alongside Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer