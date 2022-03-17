HEALTH and Ekkstacy Share Melancholic New Single “Still Breathing”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 10:51 AM

HEALTH and Ekkstacy have unveiled a brand-new single titled “Still Breathing,” ahead of the former’s upcoming album DISCO4 :: PART II. The eerie, goth song matches with HEALTH’s typical standards of layering distorted vocals over a melancholy tune.

In the new song, the group sings about fighting for their lives through crippling depression, while Ekkstacy sings back uplifting lyrics of affirmation and hope. The song draws attention to the mental health of the nation’s youth, and how common suicidal thoughts and actions have become. “I don’t want to see the day. It could happen to anyone,” they sing.

Meanwhile, Ekkstacy responds, singing “You’re still young. It gets better sometime. Hold on tonight.” They’re “Still Breathing,” but is that enough?

HEALTH previously announced that their new album will be released April 8, and released a new single with Lamb of God, “Cold Blood.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat