BANKS Announces New Album Serpentina For April 2022 Release, Debuts Euphoric New Single “Holding Back”

Skyy Rincon February 24th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

American singer-songwriter BANKS has announced the release of her new album Serpentina; the project is scheduled to hit airwaves on April 8. Alongside the album announcement today is the debut of her new track entitled “Holding Back.”

The new single is euphoric, coupled with mellifluous harmonization that is sure to give fans goosebumps. The song starts off on an intense note, instantly immersing listeners in the dreamy atmosphere as the sound progresses and incorporates various lush vocalizations and melodies. The end result is a decadent, heavenly listener experience that rouses excitement and anticipation for the new album. Check out the album cover art and tracklist below!

The album name was the mindchild of BANKS herself, noting in a press release that she had remembered doodling the word “Serpentine” in her notebooks.

Commenting on the meaning behind the title, BANKS explains “Snakes represent rebirth and the shedding of one’s skin,” She continues, “They just move on, and I think that’s what life is about. Changing and transforming, with a little bit of danger, but also smooth and silky. It just felt like the perfect representation. This album feels regal to me, but also my most human ever.”

Serpentina Tracklist:

1. Misunderstood

2. Meteorite

3. Fuck Love

4. Deadend

5. Holding Back

6. The Devil

7. Skinnydipped

8. Burn

9. Birds By The Sea

10. Spirit (feat. Samoht

11. Anything 4 U

12. Unleavable

13. I Still Love You

Back in June 2021, the singer released a dark music video for “The Devil” which will be included on the upcoming album.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna