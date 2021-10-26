Interpol And David Lynch Launch Their 2011 Collaboration as NFTs

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 4:21 PM

Several pieces of art are becoming NFTs, from tattoos to gifs of the pop-tart Nyan Cat. The latest piece of art being launched as this revolutionary type of currency is a musical collaboration: a performance by Interpol and David Lynch.

Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, are digital assets that represent actual objects — in this case, that object is music — that are bought and sold online, and are now often sold for millions of dollars.

According to NME, the artists are releasing a limited series of non-fungible tokens that include “newly recorded versions of ‘Lights’ joining Lynch’s engrossing animations.” Interpol and David Lynch first performed this track at Coachella in 2011, where they combined this song with Lynch’s I Touch A Red Button short film. The eight NFTs they are presenting will be available on the new Lynch x Interpol website.

“The new performances are stripped-down renditions featuring [Interpol lead guitarist] Daniel Kessler on piano,” explained frontman Paul Banks in the article. “In fact, these more acoustic takes may be Interpol at their most poignant, digging deep to take each clip to new artistic heights.”

In September, the band announced that they have begun working on their seventh studio album with producers Flood & Moulders. In addition to releasing this album and NFTs next year, Interpol is scheduled to perform at the Just Like Heaven music festival on May 21 in Pasadena.

Lynch has been kept busy as well. In May, Donovan enlisted the filmmaker to direct his music video for “I Am The Shaman.” By combining their musical and cinematic skills on this latest project, Interpol and Lynch are sure to reveal how artistry can expand to changing financial forms.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela